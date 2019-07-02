Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) PT at $39.14

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,364,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,147,000 after purchasing an additional 638,277 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 366,417 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.41. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

