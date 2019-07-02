Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Price Target at $40.21

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.35 ($46.92).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($47.56) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

