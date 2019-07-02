Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $39.98

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2794 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.63%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

