Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at $23.14

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.29.

Several analysts recently commented on BLX shares. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of BLX stock remained flat at $C$19.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.54. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$15.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.24.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently -178.67%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

