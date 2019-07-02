Brokerages Expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.09. Westrock reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,192. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68. Westrock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $58.51.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

