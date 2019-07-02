Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $14.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $19.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.23 million to $68.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.14 million, with estimates ranging from $82.55 million to $132.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 266,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 230,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 151,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 401,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 80,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 83,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

