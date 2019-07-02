Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,060. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

