Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.17 Million

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will announce $50.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.62 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $46.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $200.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $209.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $208.37 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $221.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 13.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,978,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,678,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 194,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 101,327 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 307,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.80. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.