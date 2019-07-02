Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $556.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

ENR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,662. Energizer has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $347,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Energizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Energizer by 39.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 881,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Energizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Energizer by 36.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,584,000 after acquiring an additional 810,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.