Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.