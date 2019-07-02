Brokerages Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.99 Million

Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will announce $601.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.52 million and the lowest is $579.00 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $611.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 61,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,235. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 600.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.