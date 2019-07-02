BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Buys $80,000,300.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 4,705,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $31.20.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.