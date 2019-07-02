Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth.The company is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. Booz Allen is also focusing on innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 929.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

