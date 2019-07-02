BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut AGF Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Ci Capital decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

AGF.B opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$4.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of $409.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$30,593.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,266,291.76.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

