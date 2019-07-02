BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $209.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.06.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $7,107,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

