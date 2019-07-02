BidaskClub Upgrades Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

