BidaskClub Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $374.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.79.

Tesla stock opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $387.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $25,955,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,404,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $470,949,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,972,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $188,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

