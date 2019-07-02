BidaskClub Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $22.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 288,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 147,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

