BidaskClub Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.05.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

