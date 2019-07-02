Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at GMP Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by GMP Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.48.

BTE opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

