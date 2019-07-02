Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $102.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

