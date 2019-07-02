Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €77.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.30 ($87.56).

Basf stock opened at €62.75 ($72.97) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.72. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1 year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

