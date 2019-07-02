Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $26,214.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Banner by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banner by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 1,078.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.