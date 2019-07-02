B. Riley Increases Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $42.50

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $42.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $133,869.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

