Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $30.93.

In other news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

