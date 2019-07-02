Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $217.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. 286,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,017. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Emory University lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.