Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

ARWR stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,205. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

