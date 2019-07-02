Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.12.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $201.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $910.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

