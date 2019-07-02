Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 600 ($7.84).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTO. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 910 ($11.89).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 924 ($12.07) on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 844.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

