Analyzing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Citrix Systems (OTCMKTS:CTXS)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Mobivity alerts:

Citrix Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mobivity does not pay a dividend. Citrix Systems pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Mobivity and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -73.28% -423.75% -59.34% Citrix Systems 18.08% 94.77% 11.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $11.56 million 4.34 -$7.22 million N/A N/A Citrix Systems $2.97 billion 4.36 $575.66 million $4.58 21.48

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mobivity and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Citrix Systems 1 6 3 0 2.20

Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Mobivity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Mobivity on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its recurrency platform. Its recurrency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including recapture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; recognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; receipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; reach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and reup, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.