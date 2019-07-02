Analyzing CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Lincoln Educational Services (OTCMKTS:LINC)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.5% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 23.54% 10.03% 5.03% Lincoln Educational Services -1.94% -14.22% -3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.70 $15.61 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $263.20 million 0.22 -$6.55 million ($0.27) -8.48

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lincoln Educational Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CIBT Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Lincoln Educational Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and information technology areas. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10,525 students enrolled. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.