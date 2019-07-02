Analysts Set Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Price Target at $225.11

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.89 ($2.91).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Numis Securities decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 247 ($3.23) to GBX 246 ($3.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HSTG stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197.80 ($2.58). 276,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.11.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.