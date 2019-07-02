Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $43.67

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 640,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,100,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

