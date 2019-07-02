Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) PT at $72.56

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,726. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,337,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.