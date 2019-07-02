Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $14.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $14.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $57.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.35 billion to $59.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.13 billion to $60.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $36,683,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,816. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

