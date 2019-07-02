AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, insider Julie Krop bought 10,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,664.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano bought 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,077.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 328,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

