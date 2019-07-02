Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alumina in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 4,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62. Alumina has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

