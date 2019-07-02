ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

