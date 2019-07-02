Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $483.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $478.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Acushnet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Acushnet by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Acushnet by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Acushnet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 315,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

