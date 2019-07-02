Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 904,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,530. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,479. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.