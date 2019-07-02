Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 25.36 and a quick ratio of 24.03.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,352.80% and a negative return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.