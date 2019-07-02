ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE:ABM opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $411,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $328,687.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,009.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

