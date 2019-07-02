A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. A.G. Barr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

Shares of A.G. Barr stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 927.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.05. A.G. Barr has a twelve month low of GBX 659 ($8.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.81).

In other news, insider Roger Alexander White purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £388 ($506.99). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total value of £111,177.75 ($145,273.42).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.