$81.16 Million in Sales Expected for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) will report sales of $81.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marine Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.40 million and the lowest is $77.92 million. Marine Products reported sales of $87.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marine Products will report full year sales of $305.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.63 million to $306.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $328.67 million, with estimates ranging from $319.86 million to $337.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marine Products.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 36.92%.

MPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 4,129.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.