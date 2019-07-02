$776.12 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $776.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.40 million and the highest is $794.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $687.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 16,025 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,001,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,317.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $621,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,923 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,624 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 381,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,846,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,512,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares during the period.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. 253,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.