$61.20 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $61.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $255.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $260.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $323.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $334.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,561. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $768.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

