$529.53 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post sales of $529.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.06 million to $533.00 million. AAR reported sales of $473.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 73.5% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 304,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.17. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

