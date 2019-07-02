$47.94 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to announce $47.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.91 million and the highest is $48.70 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $34.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $195.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.50 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $208.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.63 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

WAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AquaVenture by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAAS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 85,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89. AquaVenture has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $536.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.60.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

