$197.54 Million in Sales Expected for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce $197.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.30 million and the highest is $213.00 million. Mammoth Energy Services posted sales of $533.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year sales of $881.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $963.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $917.60 million, with estimates ranging from $683.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,252.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 397,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.48. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

