$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.14 million and the highest is $15.00 million. MannKind reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $65.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.85 million to $66.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.05 million, with estimates ranging from $84.18 million to $114.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. BTIG Research began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

MNKD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,962. The company has a market cap of $212.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $4,123,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

